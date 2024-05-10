Review: Hold Presentation Reservations with the AirServer Connect 2

Pushing the Power of Presentations with an AirServer Connect 2

The AirServer Connect 2 has an entire 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless network dedicated to presentations on a single display, which offers an incredible amount of bandwidth free from other users and applications.

To test this out, I connected an AirServer Connect 2 to a 43-inch LED monitor. This was extremely easy using one of the display’s two HDMI ports, as was setting up the AirServer’s secure and dedicated wireless network that would serve as the testbed.

Once that was complete, the first test involved connecting to the AirServer network using a laptop running Windows 10. I streamed a 4K-quality movie through the private wireless network while also listening to Dolby TrueHD sound through a set of external speakers but using the same wireless network and HDMI cable. The presentation was seamless, without any lag or artifacts forming on the screen.

Next, because the AirServer 2 supports up to eight simultaneous connections, I wirelessly connected an Android smartphone and a Mac notebook. I also activated a monitor-testing suite on the notebook to test whether the wireless connection caused any deterioration in quality.

It didn’t. In fact, the monitor got an almost identical score for image quality while sharing the signal for the test with two other video streams on the same AirServer 2 network.

Incidentally, when I tried the same test using my lab’s main wireless network (which was busy with other users and activities at the time), not only did the quality of the presentation drop, but I also hindered access for people performing other activities by hogging a big chunk of the available bandwidth.

It was far better for everyone for the presentations to use the private network generated by the AirServer Connect 2. The presentations looked amazing, and no one on the main network experienced any slowdown or lag with their applications because it never touched their bandwidth.

That makes the AirServer Connect 2 quite an elegant solution for use within busy federal agencies where the wireless infrastructure may not always be able to support mission-critical, high-bandwidth presentations.