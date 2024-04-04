4 Steps That Agencies Can Take to Secure Systems After the CISA Breach

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency reacted quickly after discovering a cyber breach in January that exploited a pair of gateways, a reminder that no entity is immune to such attacks.

CISA discovered the breach when hackers tricked an integrity checker tool into failing to detect the compromise and accessed the agency’s Infrastructure Protection Gateway, containing information on U.S. infrastructure and the Chemical Security Assessment Tool used to determine terrorism risks at facilities.

The agency immediately took both systems offline, citing the “high potential for a compromise of agency information systems.” CISA found that once inside, bad actors could move laterally, perform data exfiltration and establish persistent system access that could result in a full compromise of the targeted information systems.

A patch to correct the vulnerabilities was released, and Ivanti — a leading vendor of zero-trust security solutions including the Connect Secure and Policy Secure gateways — is revamping its engineering, security and vulnerability management practices to embrace a “secure by design” methodology.

“CISA’s quick response is a model for effective incident handling,” says Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance. “Quick detection, isolation of affected systems and communication with relevant stakeholders are essential steps in minimizing the impact of a breach.”

