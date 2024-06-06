How to Detect and Remove Threatening Web Shells

Stealthy, persistent threats that open back doors to targeted systems can be just as dangerous as cyberattacks that pose more immediate risks. These slow-acting hacks rely on malicious scripts uploaded to a web server that permit an attacker to administer or control the server remotely. Web shells are scripts or programs for legitimate web-based system management or administration, but bad actors can use them maliciously to gain persistent access to web servers.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with the FBI and international cybersecurity partners, issued an advisory in February warning that malicious actors were exploiting these hidden vulnerabilities. The group had already ordered civilian federal agencies to disconnect affected products until they could be cleared of threats.

A zero-trust environment can deter web shell attacks, but CISA advises agencies to be on the lookout nonetheless while starting on the path to zero trust. Common targets include edge devices or other internet-facing technologies. (The attack behind the CISA directive targeted a VPN product.)

Malicious web shells are delivered by exploiting server or web app vulnerabilities or configuration weaknesses, and their popularity with black-hat hackers is rising: Microsoft reported tracking an average of 140,000 active web shells every month in 2021.

