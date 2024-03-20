GSA to Use Tech Modernization Funds to Bolster Security, Modernize Regulations.gov

The General Services Administration announced plans to upgrade security and infrastructure for its eRulemaking Program, Regulations.gov, which encourages the public to review and comment on proposed regulatory and nonregulatory actions across the federal government.

GSA's plans, revealed earlier this year as part of its wider Technology Modernization Fund investments, will address near-term security vulnerabilities as well as any urgent issues that could risk the system's stability. GSA also says it plans to transition to modernized architecture, which will likely be a multiyear effort.

The coming upgrades for the eRulemaking Program mark the latest in a series of investments directed through the TMF since its creation as part of the Modernizing Government Technology Act of 2017. In addition to annual appropriations, the TMF received $1 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to help local governments and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress is working on reforms meant to ensure the TMF's solvency through 2030.

“The mission of the TMF is simple: invest in technology to make government services simpler, more seamless and secure,” said Larry Bafundo, executive director of the TMF, in a statement. “Good technology is critical to serving the American public, and all of these investments are indicative of how the TMF can help agencies modernize nimbly and effectively.”

