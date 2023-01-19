Federal Officials Urge Healthcare Industry’s Adoption of FHIR for Interoperability

The best way to ensure electronic health record systems can share data interoperably is for industry to adopt the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources standard, or FHIR, say federal officials.

While the deployment of a single, consolidated electronic health record, called the Military Health System GENESIS, has the Department of Defense on a path to interoperability, the FHIR data standard that serves as its backbone isn’t congressionally mandated.

FHIR application programming interfaces streamline health information exchange by standardizing data and eliminating the need for sharing agreements, which is why the government required certified EHR vendors to make the APIs available to customers by the end of 2022. Still, unlike credit card companies, which have accepted data standards industrywide, the healthcare industry hasn’t fully rallied behind FHIR.

“We probably need to get the Chief Data Officers Council to make sure that it covers all the agencies. Congressional mandate, law is another tool,” said Ken Johns, CTO for the Defense Healthcare Management Systems Program Executive Office, at the AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2023 on Tuesday. “Probably what will be most successful is for industry to agree to standardize.”

