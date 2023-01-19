Federal Officials Urge Healthcare Industry’s Adoption of FHIR for Interoperability

How Agencies Are Navigating Interoperability
DOD plans to deploy MHS GENESIS across all 700-plus Defense Health Agency facilities by the end of 2023. But two of DHA’s Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems products — the Operational Medicine Data Service and the Operational Medicine Identity Gateway — have struggled to achieve interoperability between EHRs absent data standards, said Product Manager Carla Voorhees.
The National Institutes of Health found that when gathering data on the social determinants of health, in accordance with a Biden administration executive order, the information comes in different formats, with different elements and on different platforms.
“We’re pushing FHIR to be able to integrate the different data,” said Samson Gebreab, program director for the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Consortium to Advance Health Equity and Researcher Diversity at NIH.
The standard will improve not only scientific discovery at NIH but also the agency’s ability to address disparities, Gebreab added.
Similarly, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation is using FHIR to advance health equity.
“All of our new models are going to be required to collect data on beneficiary demographics,” said Arrah Tabe-Bedward, the center’s deputy director. “We’re also going to be looking to collect data on social determinants of health and ensure that we have access to that data to understand the impact that our models are having and whether they are addressing some of the gaps in quality and delivery of care.”