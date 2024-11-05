DoDIIS 2024: 4 Defense and Intelligence Community Priorities Heading into 2025

“Our detections are way up,” Whitworth said, though he didn’t supply numbers.

The NGA employs a variety of AI models because they can be tailored to different commands’ needs, and in fact the bulk of its work is around issuing warnings with precision and accuracy as to the location of anomalous activity. Other AI models deal with navigation, helping boats stay ahead of Arctic ice floes and planes avoid obstructions.

To navigational ends, the NGA awarded a foundational research and development contract to Microsoft to create a digital twin of the world that combines imagery with textual data. The Office of Geography generated about 60 years’ worth of products in its past year of progress on the digital twin’s elevation layer, which aircraft and drones will be able to tap into.

AI Models Need to Be More Explainable

In keeping with the AI theme, another aspect of the technology that the DOD is working to address is explainability.

The Air Force wants to use AI in terrorism prediction and analysis by training models with historical data sets such as the Global Terrorism Database. But a model that determines who perpetrated an attack with 98% accuracy is still a black box if there’s no explanation for its degree of certainty, said Air Force Maj. Olusegun “SJ” Jegede, who is developing such a model.

“We have to improve transparency and trust in counterterrorism and AI models,” Jegede said.

