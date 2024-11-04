DoDIIS 2024: The IC’s Data Reference Architecture Is Coming Soon

The Intelligence Community just signed and will soon release a data reference architecture intended to help its 18 elements connect siloed data across their distributed ecosystem, according to Chief Data Officer Lori Wade.

A data and artificial intelligence (AI) summit slated for January will kick off the IC’s efforts to implement the reference architecture, which will involve stress testing it with mission sprints alongside partners such as the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, Wade said.

The reference architecture was a deliverable of the IC Data Strategy published in 2023, and its release signifies that the IC is making progress toward data interoperability.

“For the U.S. intelligence community, we need to be able to scale advanced analytics to process large and compounding volumes of data for the sole purpose of having timely, accurate, trusted data for decision-making and insights,” Wade said, speaking at the 2024 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in Omaha, Neb. “We need to do that in this extremely interconnected digital and evolving environment.”

