Automation Can Help Agencies Manage Threat Alerts

As government IT administrators deal with an expanding attack surface, their security operations centers may receive an overwhelming number of alerts. Employees spend hours chasing down false alarms and prioritizing true threats. Distracted staff can suffer alert fatigue and perhaps even burnout on a daily basis without appropriate alert management.

The CDW Cybersecurity Research Report advises that automation can address the issue. Artificial intelligence can screen alerts, downplaying the ones that are not an issue and promoting those that warrant attention.

“A lot of organizations are experiencing pain because the security workforce is not large enough,” says Stephanie Hagopian, vice president of security for CDW. “Staffing issues tend to be pervasive, and automation is definitely an effective way to contend with those challenges.”

