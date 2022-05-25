IT Asset Management Tools Help Agencies Run More Efficiently and Effectively

As the new CIO for the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, Nelson Maisonet had a pleasant surprise upon his arrival: a centralized IT asset management solution.

PEO STRI began using the ITAM solution in early 2021. Before then, Maisonet says, the Florida-based agency — which develops state-of-the-art training capabilities for the Army — relied on an array of different systems to oversee its IT investments.

The old approach allowed his colleagues to do their jobs, but it also left much to be desired when it came to the team’s overall efficiency.

“It was one thing at a time,” he explains. “If you wanted to see the servers, you had to go to the server IT asset manager. If you wanted to see network devices, you had to go to the network device manager.”

Maisonet estimates that PEO STRI has around 13,000 IT assets spread throughout the buildings on its Orlando campus. “There was a lot of running around trying to figure out where things were and who had what. It was often slow and ­labor-intensive work,” he says.

The platform the agency has in place now solves that problem through consolidation and automation. Whereas prior systems were singularly focused on, say, tracking back-end ­equipment, “now we’re able to connect the dots and see everything in IT under a single pane of glass,” Maisonet explains.

