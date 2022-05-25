IT Asset Management Tools Help Agencies Run More Efficiently and Effectively

ITAM Provides Better Enterprise Visibility
If an employee uses a device to join the agency’s network, his team can instantly identify everything from that asset’s location to its software baseline. That same visibility helps with agency audits, ensuring that devices PEO STRI has procured are accounted for and used as intended.
Similarly, Maisonet says, because the new ITAM solution is integrated with the existing IT ticketing system, his team can now respond to incidents faster and more effectively. And when it comes to agency compliance with vendor agreements and the terms of hardware and software licensing, the platform has saved “countless hours” by automating much of the work.
“The way it used to be, you’d have to go out with a barcode scanner and add one device at a time,” Maisonet says. “Now, that’s a thing of the past, and we’re using the time we’ve gotten back to focus on providing better services.”
If Maisonet’s team at PEO STRI is reaping the benefits of IT asset management, it has plenty of company in that regard. Tired of dealing with multiple management systems, each with its own portal and specialized set of tools, agencies across the federal government are leveraging ITAM to keep their assets inventoried and under control.
“Having a consistent view of our IT assets across the enterprise has been especially helpful for optimizing service agreements,” says Tom Fellona, associate commissioner in the Office of Systems Operations and Hardware Engineering at the Social Security Administration.
The SSA rolled out its ITAM solution in parallel with the deployment of a configuration management database and as part of broader modernization effort, Fellona explains.
Now, because the agency has clear and current data showing exactly how its assets are being used, “we can ensure that our agreements reflect the service we need today, as opposed to when we bought a product 10 years ago.”