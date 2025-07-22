Review: Zscaler Private Access Streamlines Government Operations

Keeping data and its corresponding systems safe for workers in with hybrid schedules is challenging for any IT security team. In the past, I have worked with IT security to help categorize which teams and user groups had access to which applications and files as part of redundant mapping exercises designed to reinforce security and compliance reporting. These types of activities burn a lot of time and resources, depleting productivity.

With those challenges in mind, companies such as Zscaler are changing the way users access resources to deliver not only security but also increased productivity. Zscaler Private Access promises to boost security with a zero-trust solution that connects authorized users directly to agency-approved private applications without access to the network.

As a cloud-delivered, zero-trust network access solution, ZPA offers a compelling alternative to any agency looking to remove legacy VPNs or perimeter-based security models and move to something more scalable, sustainable and secure. Agencies of all sizes could help IT security staff dramatically reduce cyber risk while significantly improving application performance and agency productivity.

ZPA reduces the attack surface by hiding applications from the internet. I tested Zscaler by using the same application while also traveling the farthest possible distance in the United States from my home network on the East Coast, all the way out to Hawaii. I was interested to see if we could detect any lag time when using Zscaler in my home office compared with working from the Hawaiian Islands, where all of our data and applications were far away.

