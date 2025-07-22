Review: Zscaler Private Access Streamlines Government Operations

Keeping data and its corresponding systems safe for workers in with hybrid schedules is challenging for any IT security team. In the past, I have worked with IT security to help categorize which teams and user groups had access to which applications and files as part of redundant mapping exercises designed to reinforce security and compliance reporting. These types of activities burn a lot of time and resources, depleting productivity.
With those challenges in mind, companies such as Zscaler are changing the way users access resources to deliver not only security but also increased productivity. Zscaler Private Access promises to boost security with a zero-trust solution that connects authorized users directly to agency-approved private applications without access to the network.
As a cloud-delivered, zero-trust network access solution, ZPA offers a compelling alternative to any agency looking to remove legacy VPNs or perimeter-based security models and move to something more scalable, sustainable and secure. Agencies of all sizes could help IT security staff dramatically reduce cyber risk while significantly improving application performance and agency productivity.
ZPA reduces the attack surface by hiding applications from the internet. I tested Zscaler by using the same application while also traveling the farthest possible distance in the United States from my home network on the East Coast, all the way out to Hawaii. I was interested to see if we could detect any lag time when using Zscaler in my home office compared with working from the Hawaiian Islands, where all of our data and applications were far away.
Reducing Exposure to Denial-of-Service Attacks
In Hawaii, I noticed that because all connections are outbound-only with ZPA, it in effect reduces exposure to specific attacks such as those that use denial-of-service techniques. The platform also removes all open, inbound firewall ports, further securing an agency’s network since the incoming traffic isn’t routed through an internal network. Instead, it’s brokered through the Zscaler cloud via lightweight Zscaler App Connectors.
While on the island of Oahu, I noticed that the same rapid setup and integration to mission-critical applications occurred whether we were on the more remote north or western shores, at the center of the island or in the busy metropolitan center of Honolulu.
Accessing Internal Resources Without a Network
As opposed to traditional VPNs, using Zscaler Private Access does not require users to connect to a network or establish direct paths to internal resources. As a software-defined, cloud-based solution, ZPA provides secure access to internal applications without placing users on the network. It uses a brokered, identity- and context-based access model to provide access to critical resources. This access is built around zero-trust principles to ensure data integrity.
From a security operations center perspective, because ZPA separates application access from network access, the solution is able to reduce any attack vector and the overall vulnerability surface, minimizing lateral movement. For agency CISOs, this capability empowers networks with a key security advantage for handling sensitive data. This approach also supports access to applications across multicloud environments, data centers and hybrid architectures, which makes it ideal for agencies with complex IT environments.
Since ZPA will only secure users with access to authorized applications based on contextual factors such as identity and location, it’s compliant with Executive Order 14028 and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Zero Trust Maturity Model. This model carries a stringent identity verification and continuous monitoring process, which ZPA is compliant with and easily achieves.
Work on the go and from remote locations for agency users will continue and will continue to present nightmares for many IT security teams. But with security applications such as Zscaler, CISOs can rest easier knowing their agencies are better protected without compromising mission-critical operations and productivity.
SPECIFICATIONS
PRODUCT LINE: Zscaler
MODEL: Professional Edition
MAIN SOFTWARE TYPE: Subscription license
SOFTWARE SUB TYPE: Online and appliance-based services
LICENSE QUANTITY: One user
LICENSE VALIDATION PERIOD: One year