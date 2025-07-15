How Agencies Can Control Cloud Spending

One of the key advantages of cloud computing is the potential for cost management. In theory, cloud technology helps agencies efficiently scale resources, reduce infrastructure expenditures and pay only for the services they use. This flexibility allows agencies to allocate resources dynamically, supporting strategic initiatives without the significant upfront investment traditionally required for in-house IT infrastructure.

Despite these benefits, many agencies have experienced cloud sticker shock, finding that anticipated cost savings can be elusive due to expenses and management complexities.

The promise of reduced capital expenditures and the ability to convert fixed costs into variable ones make cloud solutions appealing. However, transitioning to the cloud can sometimes result in higher-than-expected expenses due to a lack of visibility and control over resources, inefficient use of services and unforeseen pricing intricacies. According to one survey, 66% of business executives reported that their organizations’ cloud initiatives have not lowered the total cost of ownership of IT systems.

This highlights a key challenge: Achieving effective cloud cost management requires more than migration. It demands a strategic approach to understanding and controlling expenditures. A separate report shows the current cost challenges associated with the cloud: More than one-third of organizations cited the unpredictability of costs as a key impediment to cost control, and 31% cited the complexity of pricing models.

Click the banner below to dive into CDW's latest cloud research.