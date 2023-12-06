Use FinOps to Track and Forecast Cloud Costs

Related Content:

Look at Development from the Financial Point of View

The first, and most important, is strong integration into the development process. FinOps can be a part of the platform engineering segment of the program, delivering tools and standards that optimize the best use of cloud computing resources by developers from a financial point of view.

It can also be linked to the development cycle, helping to guide and advise development teams on architectures that make best use of cloud computing environments.

FinOps should have an understanding of the financial implications of application choices, such as whether to use your own database or a database provided by the cloud vendor. Many cloud vendors have extensive libraries of services, and that can dramatically affect not only how much it costs to deploy an application but how scalable it is.

Strong FinOps brings that development background to the table and helps developers make informed choices. Cost isn’t the only consideration, but if FinOps isn’t there to fill in the background, then financial factors may be ignored, minimized or misconstrued.

The second role for FinOps is visibility and optimization. When an application is running, FinOps should be able to separate out continuing costs for operations as well as for development and testing to give agency IT teams a view on where the money is actually going.

Cloud computing vendors do not have the in-house organizational context to map costs for an agency’s applications. That’s where FinOps comes in, delivering analysis of costs in a way that makes sense to the agency.