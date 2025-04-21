Fact or Fallacy: Federal Agencies Can Count on Cloud-Based Phones

Fact: Cloud-Based Phone Systems Have Good Call Quality
When the infrastructure is designed correctly, most VoIP equipment is equal to landline service in quality.
Yes, there are things that can go wrong to affect calls. Stick 40 customer service reps in the same room with bad headsets, and madness ensues. Excessive latency, poor call center distribution homing and routing (with multiple centers to reduce latency), hosts with weak or clogged routing capacity and overloaded DNS servers, and overloaded interactive voice response front-end scanning — all can make a good call sound ugly or even drop calls. Design for scalable capacity pays handsomely in call quality.
Today, consoles give real-time information about call drops, incompletes and out-of-tolerance wait times, all in a dashboard. Cloud-based phone systems have both inherent extensibility and scalability, unlike an obsolete private branch exchange, where each new line was a chore.
Fallacy: Migrating to a Cloud-Based Phone System Is Too Complex
Cloud phones aren’t the culprit; phone systems are complex because modern communications are complex. Mergers of intersite systems with varying gradients of features from different eras make a switch to cloud-based phone systems a daunting proposition. Multisite operations can be entangled with legacy equipment providing different support functions, from incompatible vendors.
Cloud-based phone systems must implement a superset of functionality to be viable. This is why changing familiar features requires training. Plans often include graduated site cutovers, allowing rapid debugging as each site implements cloud-based phones and integrates new features.
When implementing cloud-based infrastructure, training time is reduced, both for administrators and users. Many systems offer user controls that can be accessed by smartphones or desktop computer apps. Help desk costs can be reduced by training videos, seminars and on-screen help functions.