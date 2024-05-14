Network Modernization Begins with an Infrastructure Assessment

Network Assessments Are a Jumping-Off Point

Before starting any network upgrades, agencies should conduct a network assessment. Working with a technology partner such as CDW gives agencies access to experts who can help them assess their network’s current condition and create a modernization roadmap to achieve their desired end state.

An assessment can help agency IT teams determine if the upgrade requires any wiring changes or new AP placement and if there are any existing dead spots on the site.

“The organization will be able to make a more informed decision about where they are and where they want to get to,” Schiavone says. “We can take them through that journey and help them decide whether they’ll jump in with both feet or do this modernization in sections. We help with strategy, planning and budgeting.”

Some agencies may decide to add APs wherever they want coverage as they grow over the years. However, this can lead to gaps in coverage. Schiavone recommends that agencies work with a CDW engineer to do a validation survey and create a predictive heat map, which can anticipate coverage and ensure that the office has 100 percent utilization.

An assessment should be done as early as possible in the networking modernization process. Agencies should have a strong understanding of what’s going on in their networks before spending time and money on upgrades. A partner like CDW can help map out a modernization strategy, whether wired or wireless, and determine which equipment is needed to enable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Working alone can be a challenge for agencies that don’t have experience with network upgrades. They can run into issues that they might otherwise have avoided if they’d connected with a technology partner. The potential consequences, such as outages or network vulnerabilities, can be painful.

“At CDW, we talk to engineers to figure out what those gotchas are so we can bring the customer through this process with as little pain as possible to make it more successful,” Schiavone says. “These upgrades are something that organizations will have to deal with sooner or later, and an assessment will absolutely help them navigate those waters more smoothly. It will make for an easier transition than trying to figure it out all on their own.”