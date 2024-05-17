How to Prepare Your Network for IPv6

Federal agencies must have at least 80 percent of their IP-enabled internet assets on IPv6 by Sept. 30, 2025. Nearly half of all government domains are now IPv6-enabled, according to a Commerce Department report. That positions them to take advantage of the more stable, more secure protocol, which also offers vastly more addresses than IPv4.

Domains that have not yet started an update must design new network architectures to support IPv6, as well as update devices and endpoints to handle the new standard. Here’s what you should know about the technologies required to complete the job and the assistance available for agencies that get stuck during the update process.

Click the banner below to optimize your Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and future proof your networks.