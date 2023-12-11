This Upgraded Wi-Fi Access Point Progresses to 7

Wi-Fi 7 Products Are On Their Way, So Be Prepared

Currently, the most popular consumer devices — smartphones, tablets and notebooks — are manufactured with the latest wireless technology, which means that they are often Wi-Fi 6E compatible. And products not generally thought of as wireless devices also have Wi-Fi; your programmable coffee maker or CPAP machine may need a push to upgrade its firmware, for example.

In a business setting — whether in a home office where each family member is using a device or in an office with hundreds of workers connecting at once — these devices will compete for bandwidth, and that’s where Wi-Fi 7 shows its usefulness.

Some consumer-oriented Wi-Fi 7 items are already appearing on the market, mostly routers and access points. It’s expected that big networking manufacturers such as Cisco, Aruba and Juniper Networks will come out with Wi-Fi 7 access points in 2024, once the standard is ratified.

Today’s Wi-Fi 6E devices are backward-compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and will also continue to work on Wi-Fi 7 networks. But they won’t be able to take advantage of the extra speed and bandwidth that Wi-Fi 7 will provide, which is why planning for another upgrade should be on an agency’s to-do list. Adopting the new standard means a fundamental restructuring of the network.

Consider Asking for Third-Party Assistance with Wi-Fi Upgrades

The scope of any upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 will be based on the number of users and devices on the network and how it’s used. Business-critical applications such as online videoconferencing applications will take more bandwidth than simple functions such as email, for instance. Upgrades will include multigigabit Ethernet switches that allow connections to the wireless access point.

Integrators such as CDW•G can help with a survey of a wireless network environment as part of the planning process. They can conduct site surveys to determine how many access points agencies need for specific locations, and where the best spots for those access points may be.

After that, they’ll be able to help figure out just how many new switches will be needed. The planning process can take between six and 12 months in many cases. These outside partners can also assist in the switch over to the new network, and often stick around for first-day support to make sure everything’s working OK.

Even though Wi-Fi 7 has not been certified yet, it’s smart to start thinking about the upgrade now — mostly for financial reasons. It’s less expensive over time to do incremental upgrades rather than waiting until the last minute and spending all the money at once. And the sooner the upgrade begins, the more prepared an agency will be to handle Wi-Fi 7 devices when they arrive.

This article is part of FedTech’s CapITal blog series.