Review: HPE Aruba Networking Central Adds Complete Network Control for an Entire Enterprise

Optimizing Networks to Save Power and Bandwidth

Beyond troubleshooting, the HPE Aruba Networking Central platform is also useful for network optimization and planning. It could tell me, for example, that several access points in the test network were not being used over the weekend or at night, so they could be powered down to conserve power and bandwidth without affecting anyone’s performance. It also showed me some areas of the network that needed improvement and gave suggestions on how to do that.

Finally, while the HPE Aruba Networking Central platform was initially designed to manage Aruba devices, it has recently been expanded to include just about any kind of networking equipment from any manufacturer. It does this by reading the information provided by those devices and translating it for incorporation with the Aruba Central interface.

Managing government networks has never been easy, and it is only going to get more complex. Having a highly trained and specialized platform such as HPE Aruba Networking Central can tame networking chaos while also helping you plan for an increasingly challenging future.

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Cloud-native network management platform

KEY SERVICES: Management and visibility of access points, switches, branch controllers, Internet of Things devices, endpoints, network connections and applications

NUMBER OF APPS RECOGNIZED: 4,500-plus

DISTRIBUTION: As a service, with an on-premises option

SOFTWARE ENGAGEMENT TYPE: Annual subscription or perpetual license