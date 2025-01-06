How Wi-Fi 7 Can Facilitate Government Operations

Using the 6-gigahertz spectrum that the Federal Communications Commission has opened for unlicensed use, Wi-Fi 7, the next generation of wireless technology, is primed to offer a nimble, consistent experience across networks and devices.
While Wi-Fi 7 can operate on the previously accessible 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, it also works with the 6GHz band, which wasn’t available when Wi-Fi 6 was introduced in 2018.
However, Wi-Fi 6E, the standard released in January 2020, offered access, says Kevin Robinson, CEO of the Wi-Fi Alliance.
“There are not a lot of other technologies that operate in 6GHz, from an unlicensed perspective,” Robinson says. “With the 2.4GHz band, you have everything from your microwave oven to billions of Wi-Fi devices. But the 6GHz band has only the latest generations in it. That gives you higher performance.”
The 6GHz Band Frees Up Others for Internet of Things, Remote Work
With networks that need to transmit significant amounts of data and support a sizable number of devices and applications, government agencies in particular might benefit from adopting Wi-Fi 7.
The most recent Wi-Fi generation of Wi-Fi allows multiple bands to be used simultaneously; for example, transmitting information over both a 160-megahertz channel in the 5GHz band and a 320MHz channel in the 6GHz band.
“It combines those, like operating on a 480MHz channel,” Robinson says. “Your performance goes way up in terms of throughput. The device puts a piece of data out over the first band available. It can significantly reduce latency.”
The 6GHz band supports applications that rely on speedy, seamless data transmission, he says, while freeing up the other bands — which collectively could help governments support Internet of Things initiatives, remote work and other needs.
The industry is already making the transition to Wi-Fi 7.”
Kevin Robinson
CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance
Wi-Fi 7 also can assist federal first responders, who are increasingly using standard mobile devices for communication.
“Many of the service providers have arrangements that will move a device onto the Wi-Fi network when it goes indoors to ensure a better experience,” Robinson says. “If there is an emergency, first responders’ devices can tell the network they’re in this mode. If the network becomes overloaded because everybody in the area is trying to call their family and friends to say they’re safe, the first responder devices will get priority access to the Wi-Fi network.”
Upgrading Routers and Other Equipment for the New Standard
Federal government agencies planning to use Wi-Fi 7 will need compatible routers and other equipment in tandem with 6GHz access, and fiber resources can help, Robinson says.
“It does you no good to have a 10-gigabit, fixed-broadband connection if you can only get hundreds of megabits over the spectrum,” he says. “The 6GHz band is so incredibly important to delivering Wi-Fi performance and to realizing the full benefits of the broadband infrastructure investments that are taking place around the country.”
46Gbps
The maximum potential throughput for Wi-Fi 7, four times that of Wi-Fi 6
Source: ruckusnetworks.com, “What is Wi-Fi 7? How Do I Upgrade?” Nov. 15, 2024
Earlier this year, the Wi-Fi Alliance released Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7, a Wi-Fi 7 interoperability program designed to ensure, via testing and certification, that devices will work well together.
A number of cellphone models and other products are already equipped with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. Although some organizations may have transitioned to Wi-Fi 6E recently, Robinson says, agencies that are planning a device or application upgrade may want to look for versions compatible with Wi-Fi 7.
“The industry is already making the transition to Wi-Fi 7,” he says. “By 2025 or 2026, we’ll be at the tipping point. By the time you get to requests for proposals and procuring the equipment, Wi-Fi 7 is absolutely going to be what they’re deploying.”
