How Wi-Fi 7 Can Facilitate Government Operations

Using the 6-gigahertz spectrum that the Federal Communications Commission has opened for unlicensed use, Wi-Fi 7, the next generation of wireless technology, is primed to offer a nimble, consistent experience across networks and devices.

While Wi-Fi 7 can operate on the previously accessible 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, it also works with the 6GHz band, which wasn’t available when Wi-Fi 6 was introduced in 2018.

However, Wi-Fi 6E, the standard released in January 2020, offered access, says Kevin Robinson, CEO of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

“There are not a lot of other technologies that operate in 6GHz, from an unlicensed perspective,” Robinson says. “With the 2.4GHz band, you have everything from your microwave oven to billions of Wi-Fi devices. But the 6GHz band has only the latest generations in it. That gives you higher performance.”

