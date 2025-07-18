Inside DOD’s Private 5G Deployment Strategy

The rollout of fifth-generation wireless networks in military environments revolutionizes how warfighters exchange information and communicate with weapons systems.

5G further enables highly secure digital links through satellites that connect personnel on battlefields with commanders half a world away.

Internet providers introduced 5G networks in 2019, and today their speed and capabilities allow for high-definition video via mobile and faster responses from Internet of Things devices. Despite being made available to 2.25 billion consumers worldwide (and counting), 5G only recently became a critical military capability.

“We see that 5G enables you to deliver information faster to the warfighter with reduced latency times,” Juan Ramirez, 5G Cross-Functional Team director for the Department of Defense, told the 2025 AFCEA TechNet Cyber conference in early June. “In addition, you’re enhancing the network infrastructure to benefit everyone who needs it at the location.”

Click the banner below to begin future proofing your network.