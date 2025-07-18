Inside DOD’s Private 5G Deployment Strategy

The rollout of fifth-generation wireless networks in military environments revolutionizes how warfighters exchange information and communicate with weapons systems.
5G further enables highly secure digital links through satellites that connect personnel on battlefields with commanders half a world away.
Internet providers introduced 5G networks in 2019, and today their speed and capabilities allow for high-definition video via mobile and faster responses from Internet of Things devices. Despite being made available to 2.25 billion consumers worldwide (and counting), 5G only recently became a critical military capability.
“We see that 5G enables you to deliver information faster to the warfighter with reduced latency times,” Juan Ramirez, 5G Cross-Functional Team director for the Department of Defense, told the 2025 AFCEA TechNet Cyber conference in early June. “In addition, you’re enhancing the network infrastructure to benefit everyone who needs it at the location.”
Click the banner below to begin future proofing your network.
Establishing a Flexible Path to 5G
As part of its Fulcrum IT advancement strategy, DOD launched a modernization program to move to private 5G networks on military installations and among operating forces requiring more than commercial networks can deliver. One of the program’s goals is to ensure that personnel have access to reliable commercial 5G coverage.
Installation leaders have the option to use public network capabilities and then add a private 5G network as a cost-saving move if greater security is needed. The program emphasizes speedy adoption of 5G, including establishing policies and governance, due to the technology’s proven advantages.
A second program goal is building open radio access networks, which leverage open hardware, software and interfaces from a variety of vendors for radio communications using mobile devices. In this way, users can more easily move between public and private networks.
“Our focus is giving military service members great connectivity, no matter what they’re doing,” Ramirez said. “They could go home and watch a movie on the public network or do some training exercises through the private network.”
Overcoming 5G’s Technical and Logistical Hurdles
DOD’s 5G team works with vendors to navigate obstacles such as integrating private networks with older infrastructure; ensuring compatibility with a wide array of equipment across different military organizations; balancing shared spectrums with commercial providers while maintaining secure, interference-free bands for military operations; and creating reliable networks capable of managing everything from power outages to cyberattacks.
One of the most difficult challenges is maintaining network speed and reliability amid harsh conditions.
“The U.S. military operates in some of the most extreme environments and where a reliable 5G network is of paramount importance,” says Carl De Groote, vice president of U.S. federal for Cisco, which is helping stand up DOD’s private 5G networks. “Our private 5G meets DOD mission demands for scalable solutions that are purpose-built for the modern battlespace, from fixed installations to the tactical edge.”
The layout of a base must be scrutinized for structures that could impede a 5G signal. Careful surveys of facility geography are being done to calculate the bandwidth and frequency ranges needed to support devices on commercial and private networks, which can also help determine the optimal placement of routers and extenders, De Groote says.
Facilities on foreign soil may have other issues, such as the bandwidth a private network can use or other spectrum policies. Additionally, making private networks accessible to personnel from other branches and allies is part of DOD’s goal for streamlined service.
“We have to ensure that there’s interoperability within our military, as well as with our Five Eyes partners so that their experience is seamless,” Ramirez says.
Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.
Security Considerations for Military 5G Infrastructure
The increased complexity of managing commercial and private networks at military sites requires built-in zero-trust architecture within each network. The main principle of zero trust is that each user, device or application attempting to access the network must be authenticated and authorized to get inside. Users and devices receive only the absolute minimum access necessary to perform tasks, which limits the potential damage that could result from a compromise.
Constant surveilling of the network helps keep everyone safe.
“We’re continuously monitoring, which ensures that we know everyone using the network,” Ramirez said. “You’re not just admitted and allowed to go wherever you want; you’re being watched.”
Private military networks must also meet the DOD Risk Management Framework, Security Technical Implementation Guides, and Authority To Operate process.
“The continuous monitoring required in military environments is well beyond typical commercial standards,” says Kurt Schaubach, CTO at Federated Wireless, which is working with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to help build DOD’s private 5G networks. “Enterprise networks are beginning to adopt similar practices, while networks within DOD must meet these requirements comprehensively and prove compliance through formal certification.”
DOD’s 5G Cross-Functional Team must also prepare facilities for the day that 5G is replaced by a more advanced generation network. FutureG, being developed now, will speed up data rates and reduce latency even further and will also likely have better energy efficiency and security and greatly enhance military apps.
“We want to make sure the transition to the next generation will be smooth,” Ramirez said. “And working with our partners will be a nice evolution to the future of networking.”
UP NEXT: Agencies continue to build toward their 5G future.