Zero-Trust Stands as a Secure Foundation for IoMT

But with such rewards, there are also risks: Connected medical devices “can enhance the attack surface for things like data manipulation, compromising devices and ransomware,” Pearson says.

The White House Office of Management and Budget has instructed most federal civilian agencies to adopt some level of zero-trust architecture by the end of fiscal 2024. At VA and other federal agencies that manage healthcare data, a range of technologies work together within a zero-trust framework to ensure patient information remains safe and devices can function securely with little danger of cyber intrusions.

Why Legacy Devices Persist in Healthcare

Beyond the vulnerabilities inherent to all IoT technologies, connected medical devices create new risks, not only for patients who rely on them but also for the systems they connect to when transmitting sensitive patient data. Frequently, unpatched software and firmware only heighten the risk.

“Historically, medical device manufacturers were reluctant to upgrade system software because doing so triggered expensive safety and performance review clearance processes,” says Lynne Dunbrack, IDC group vice president for the public sector.

The FDA, which approves medical devices, echoes those concerns: Outdated devices “can pose significant risks to the healthcare sector,” says Jessica Wilkerson, senior cyber policy adviser and medical device cyber-security team lead for the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “Legacy devices were legally put on the market and may still be broadly in use. However, cybersecurity controls that may have been effective at their point of purchase may no longer be adequate now.”

The Government Accountability Office has asked the FDA to update an agreement with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to ensure more effective coordination on cybersecurity and the security of medical devices.

Proactive Medical Device Security Starts with Zero Trust

“Each vulnerable connected device offers a different pathway, or potential pathway, for malicious actors to either access patient data or disrupt healthcare operations,” Pearson says.

The sheer scale of IoMT device use adds additional layers of complexity: “A typical 500-bed hospital has more than 100,000 connected medical devices to secure and manage,” Dunbrack says. “Haphazard security patching, lack of system hardening, hard-coded or default passwords and embedded operating systems that are no longer supported” only compound the problem if standard, common-sense security practices are not followed.