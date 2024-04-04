Apr 15 2024
Networking

4 Tips to Help Keep Your Mobile Devices Connected

Agencies can improve user experience and maintain functionality with these best practices.
Rich Cruz
by

Rich Cruz is a Principal Field Solution Architect for CDW.

Federal agencies rely on mobile devices for increased productivity and effective workflows. To ensure a seamless user experience, however, it is crucial to optimize mobile device connectivity. Fortunately, there are mechanisms in place to help control and enhance the user experience. Through infrastructure assessment, employee education and a few simple best practices, an agency can log some quick wins in mobile connectivity. Here are four tips to get started:

1. Optimize Device Settings for Connectivity

Adjusting device settings can greatly improve connectivity. Start by checking Wi-Fi preferences and ensuring that your device is connected to the strongest available Wi-Fi network. It’s also possible to prioritize Wi-Fi over cellular data to conserve data use and improve connection stability. Periodically reviewing and adjusting mobile data usage settings can help prevent unexpected data drain and ensure a consistent connection.

2. Keep Software and Firmware Updated

Regularly updating a device’s software and firmware is crucial for maintaining a reliable connection. These updates often include bug fixes and improvements that can enhance network stability. Make it a habit to check for updates, and install them as soon as they’re available. This will not only improve connectivity but also ensure that devices are equipped with the latest security features.

3. Choose a Reliable Mobile Carrier

A mobile carrier’s quality plays a significant role in determining the reliability of a connection. Research and choose a reputable carrier known for providing strong network coverage and reliable connectivity in your area. Consider factors such as network infrastructure, customer reviews and coverage maps before making a decision.

4. Consider Using Signal Boosters or Wi-Fi Extenders (Wi-Fi Mesh)

If users often find themselves in areas with weak signal strength, investing in a signal booster or Wi-Fi mesh may improve connectivity. These devices amplify and extend a signal’s reach, allowing a stable connection even in challenging environments.

AmnajKhetsamtip/Getty Images

