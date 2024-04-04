4 Tips to Help Keep Your Mobile Devices Connected

Federal agencies rely on mobile devices for increased productivity and effective workflows. To ensure a seamless user experience, however, it is crucial to optimize mobile device connectivity. Fortunately, there are mechanisms in place to help control and enhance the user experience. Through infrastructure assessment, employee education and a few simple best practices, an agency can log some quick wins in mobile connectivity. Here are four tips to get started:

1. Optimize Device Settings for Connectivity

Adjusting device settings can greatly improve connectivity. Start by checking Wi-Fi preferences and ensuring that your device is connected to the strongest available Wi-Fi network. It’s also possible to prioritize Wi-Fi over cellular data to conserve data use and improve connection stability. Periodically reviewing and adjusting mobile data usage settings can help prevent unexpected data drain and ensure a consistent connection.

