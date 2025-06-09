Big Gatherings Often Require Temporary Network Expansion

As the VIPs took the stage one after another at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, few gave much thought to the technologies behind the scenes that were needed to ensure the event was a success. Shayna Atkins was a notable exception: She could think of almost nothing else.

The founder of a company called AtkCo, which had been hired by a DNC contractor to handle private networking at the convention, Atkins was understandably laser-focused on routers and switches. Her firm had extensive experience implementing technologies at major events, but this project was substantially different.

For one, there was the tight schedule — two weeks for the job, start to finish — but there was also what she remembers today as the “especially intense environment” at the time.

“There had just been an assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee,” Atkins says. “So now, not only did we have to deliver, but everyone also had to go through military-grade security-clearance processes.”

