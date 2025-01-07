How to Prepare Government Networks for IPv6

OMB M-21-07 Mandate

The Office of Management and Budget Memorandum 21-07 mandates that 80% of IP-enabled assets on federal networks operate in IPv6-only environments by the end of fiscal 2025. The directive applies to all existing information systems, including those used, managed or operated by a contractor, another agency or other organizations on behalf of the federal government. The OMB memo spells out requirements for completing operational deployments of IPv6 and identifies potential obstacles.

Key requirements include:

All newly acquired networked federal information systems must be IPv6-enabled at the time of deployment.

Any systems that cannot be converted to IPv6 must be identified and justified. Schedules for replacing or retiring those systems must be developed.

All external partners must identify systems that interface with networked federal information systems and develop plans to migrate them to IPv6.

Public or external-facing services (such as web, email, Domain Name System and internal client apps that communicate with public internet services) must be upgraded as soon as practical.

Agencies may find it useful to make a more gradual transition through dual-stacking — where IPv4 and IPv6 run concurrently on the same network — as the environment moves to full IPv6. Teams will need to update network policies and tools to handle IPv6 effectively.

How to Prepare for IPv6 Implementation

A comprehensive audit of the existing infrastructure will uncover IPv4 dependencies and help teams build a transition plan. Engage with vendors to ensure hardware and software are compatible, and thoroughly train staff on security threats as well as mitigation strategies.

Testing is the key to transition success: Look to the National Institute of Standards and Technology IPv6 Deployment Monitor and IPv6 client tester site for guidance. The OMB’s Guidance for Program Management of Agency Transition to an IPv6-only Environment document advises agencies that will award contracts for services required to meet the mandate.

Look to General Services Administration resources when developing contracts for IPv6-compliant equipment, governmentwide acquisition contracts and commercial IT products and services. The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority, the Federal IPv6 Task Force and its list of frequently asked questions, IPv6.com and the North American Network Operators’ Group also offer a wealth of information on navigating the switch. Once the transition is complete, continuous monitoring will be needed to optimize IPv6 network performance.