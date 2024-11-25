Fulcrum IT Strategy: What It Means for Warfighters and Agencies

Enhancing Warfighting Capabilities with Modern IT Solutions

This focuses on providing warfighters with a modern and proven IT infrastructure that succeeds in any environment. For example, it would benefit a mission with a small group of soldiers halfway across the world to be promptly connected to a command center, where they could share critically important data.

Fulcrum would also enable easier collaboration with allied defense forces, allowing warfighters to share information covering multiple domains, across and under oceans, and in space as well as in cyberspace. For example, a warship could receive targeting data from an allied partner hundreds of miles away.

Getting to full collaboration with other allies will likely take time to coordinate.

“This requires examining how some concepts would work in real time,” Beavers said. “How do you do a cloud with foreign partners, using federated identity and access management? We're conducting a series of experiments to see what we think will work and will then make adjustments.”

Key Initiatives and Technologies for Modernizing Information Networks

With today’s warfighters in need of IT infrastructure that processes and circulates vast amounts of data from edge locations, IT hardware and software must be agile, scalable and extremely resilient.

With Fulcrum, DOD’s plan is to leverage commercial tech to increase infrastructure security and take a more data-centric approach. This would power a greater reliance on generative AI solutions and analytics, as well as modernizing storage into full and hybrid cloud environments.

The goal of modernization should be tightly focused on the end users.

“A modernized network needs to coalesce into that user’s perspective,” Beavers said. “It should feel like the internet, not a bunch of separate networks.”

The plan also includes integrating and simplifying siloed DOD networks and implementing a core zero-trust security framework across all environments.