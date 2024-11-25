Fulcrum IT Strategy: What It Means for Warfighters and Agencies

The Fulcrum Strategy’s Objectives and Goals
The Fulcrum vision has four objectives that sum up DOD IT aspirations from the past several years for a unified, simplified infrastructure. It includes projected investments in hardware and software, sustainability and interoperability, and breaking down information silos to ensure warfighters have a seamless experience while using DOD systems.
“The goal is to provide the interoperable experience we have using computer systems in our personal lives within the DOD,” Beavers said.
Additionally, Fulcrum will give warfighters a highly secure IT landscape. It would increase the information available for their missions using modernized and upgraded networks and implementing zero-trust security policies across data, applications and infrastructure. Fulcrum-enhanced IT would be more agile and scalable and able to sustain high-performance needs regardless of the workload.
“We will need help from military IT leaders to turn this vision into reality by changing the decisions they make every day when solving problems in the digital workspace,” Beavers said.
The plan also requires private sector expertise to shift from legacy hardware and software to take full advantage of cloud computing and storage and artificial intelligence. A detailed implementation guide showing how the Fulcrum plans will be implemented is currently being developed, but it’s likely to follow these four lines of effort designed to strengthen the department’s warfighting ability through IT improvements.