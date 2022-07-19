Government Leaders Must Care About Inclusion in the IT Workforce

Diversity and representation are critical in civic technology and government, especially now that digital service delivery is becoming essential for government services to reach the U.S. public.

These products and services need to account for the diverse perspectives, backgrounds and abilities of the people using them; otherwise, they will not have the greatest reach, and inequity is bound to occur.

One way to prevent this is to hire diverse talent and, when possible, hire from the communities you are trying to serve to ensure that the experiences and needs of these communities are reflected in the products and services.

Not only is diversity and representation, throughout an organization, key to creating and delivering equitable and accessible products and services, it’s also critical to recruiting and retaining talent. A lack of diversity in leadership and management may be understood as a sign that minorities are not seen as leaders and are not valued, which could send your diverse talent out the door.

I’ve experienced this personally. Early in my career, I worked at a company in multiple locations and had the opportunity to see leadership and diversity in each region. After noting the lack of diversity in one region, I moved to another region, where I saw diversity not only among individual contributors but at all levels of the organization.

