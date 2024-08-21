Lt. Gen. John B. Morrison Jr., Army deputy chief of staff, G-6 speaks at TechNet Augusta 2024 on Tuesday.

Aug 21 2024
Networking

TechNet Augusta 2024: The Army’s Network Is ‘Becoming a Weapon System’

Though work on the unified network remains, a recent military exercise demonstrated the power of a coherent operational architecture.
Dave Nyczepir
by

Dave Nyczepir is a Senior Editor for Manifest.

Imagine an Army division conducting a 475-mile air assault, supported by a brigade command post of four vehicles leveraging technologies such as 5G wireless to access cloud capabilities.

The layered, unified network is secured, allowing for a forward observer to receive intelligence and call for fire — where warfighters radio in for artillery support — with a shot occurring in under three minutes.

All of that happened Saturday during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson South, La.

“That was in a contested and congested environment, and it was a part of the unified network; it was a part of C2 Fix,” said Lt. Gen. John B. Morrison Jr., deputy chief of staff of G-6, during his speech Tuesday at TechNet Augusta 2024. “It was a unit, in the dirt, against a thinking adversary, and it was working.”

What’s Next for the Army’s Unified Network?

The exercise Morrison detailed shows that the Army has mostly addressed its institutional hurdles to bringing its echelons together under a coherent operational architecture.

“The network is becoming a weapon system,” Morrison said.

Next, G-6 — which implements command, control, communications, cybersecurity operations and networks for the Army’s global operations — needs to reorganize its divisional force structure. That means if 90% of the Army’s patching tasks can be done from one location, local cyber defenders can be repurposed to units, Morrison said.

This restructuring ensures the Army will have technical expertise where it’s needed, though it will require additional training for internal personnel and civilian teammates.

“If it’s truly a unified network, everybody has got to be trained to the same level,” Morrison said.

G-6’s deputy chief of staff also wants to see cyber defenders’ analytical workloads lightened through automation, as well as greater integration of operating pictures from the edge. Those two aspects of the unified network are where industry comes in, Morrison said.

The Army simply can’t develop IT capabilities like vendors can, so vendors must put a “military wrapper” around their solutions, Morrison said.

“We don’t have any brigades within our Army that are completely interoperable within themselves,” Morrison said.

That’s a problem when all the Army wants brigade combat teams doing is maneuvering and fighting, with the task of prosecuting those fights moving up to the division, corps and theater levels, he added.

How Enterprise Computing Fits into the Unified Network

Interoperability is also important as the Army looks to have its Enterprise Computing Environment, a part of the unified network, remotely store data from tactical systems and facilitate artificial intelligence for units anywhere in the world.

The ECE is a soon-to-be-enduring program enabling the move to hybrid cloud, said Maj. James Ziwak, assistant Army capability manager for network and services, during a panel Tuesday.

While ECE requirements continue to be crafted, it will be composed of operating systems, applications, enterprise services and cloud technologies from multiple vendors — all standardized and hosted in existing Army data centers and regional hub nodes within the Common Services Infrastructure. That way, any unit globally can reach back to a data center to synchronize its node stacks at the tactical edge and access the same data, computing and network capabilities available to the rest of the Army.

“The idea is that ECE will provide the warfighting applications across the unified network and throughout the deployment process,” Ziwak said.

Photography by Dave Nyczepir

