Commercial Solutions Assist the U.S. Army in Securing Remote Classrooms

The U.S. Army Cyber School trains the Army’s cyberwarfare workforce, often in classified spaces on a dedicated network. Between 900 and 1,000 soldiers are in-house at any given moment for training that lasts between 20 and 40 weeks.

“Our classes are like a conveyer belt,” says Todd Boudreau, deputy commandant of the Cyber School, part of the Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence. “They get there on a set date, and they’re going to graduate, and they’re going to go to the operational force on a set date.”

But when COVID-19 struck in 2020, the center’s home base of Fort Eisenhower, Ga. (formerly Fort Gordon), was required to institute a two-week quarantine on return for anyone who left the base. Instructors had to come up with a way to continue education for those in lockdown.

“We could not afford the loss of two weeks,” Boudreau says.

The remote solution developed by the base and supported with work by CDW•G enabled the cyber students to continue learning without major interruption. “We offered a virtual training platform accessible from any device, anywhere, at any time,” says Peter Dunn, CDW•G CTO, federal.

