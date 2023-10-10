National Guard Relies on Outside Experts to Train Cyber Workers

What Is the Value of Third-Party Cybersecurity Training?
The third-party teams are made up of experts who have the time and bandwidth to keep up with the increasing number of threats. They’re also knowledgeable about technology and software that are used to protect against threats or that need to be protected. They can give federal workers the education they need to earn current cyber certifications and to know what to do to counteract advanced threats.
This training helps the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, among others, meet the goal of providing up-to-date information quickly, says Sam Maroon, CISA’s chief of curriculum evaluation and support. It also helps build a broader, stronger federal workforce of diverse, educated and skilled professionals.
“By employing third-party training, we are able to fill training requirements with industry-proven courses that provide instructional skilling and best practices to trainees,” Maroon says. “In most cases, government-procured third-party training can be implemented rapidly, which ultimately helps agencies and organizations to fill cybersecurity workforce needs.”
The third-party instructors bring real-world expertise and the newest information to Guard students, Williams notes.
“In cyber, and I know this from my civilian job, the tactics and techniques that the adversary uses against us in one month may be very different a couple of months later,” she says. “When you have vendors bringing in instructors that are up to date on that, it provides us a lot more value.”