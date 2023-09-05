What Are The Top Cybersecurity Threats Facing Federal Agencies?

The cybersecurity landscape is more complex for federal agencies than for just about any other sector. Federal IT leaders face security challenges from every direction while having to deal with compliance mandates and protect their widespread operations from the most persistent and sophisticated threats in the world.

The truth is that federal agencies bear the burden of an overwhelming security challenge. In fact, a report from the Ponemon Institute stated that more than half of federal IT and cybersecurity practitioners say their agency has suffered a cybersecurity incident that resulted in a significant disruption to IT and agency operations.

“In the federal government, security challenges are exacerbated because of scale, organizational silos, technical debt and procedural red tape,” says Sebastian Szykier, who leads the CDW•G Federal Cybersecurity Practice. “That means it can take them some time to address vulnerabilities. Also, they have a wide attack surface that makes it harder to defend against attacks.”

To build out an effective defense, agencies must understand the different kinds of threats they face. They need to have situational awareness on where these threats are coming from and how they are evolving.

