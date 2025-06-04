How Vertiv Can Help With DOD’s Much-Needed Infrastructure Modernization

The Department of Defense needs to address its fragmented IT infrastructure if it wants to achieve its vision of seamless data exchange across all branches, according to Vertiv’s director of federal sales.

Chris Turner says DOD must build resilient, redundant systems to achieve interoperability among diverse military services.

DOD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control program and push toward a unified network are steps in the right direction, but siloes persist, and the tactical edge poses challenges.

“A big program will have one infrastructure solution, but a local decision might be made for the base next door,” Turner says. “One data center setup can be very different versus another, smaller data center right across the street. There’s no standardization.”

