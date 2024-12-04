Vertiv’s High-Performance Computing Infrastructure Enables AI

Agencies must ensure their IT infrastructure is up to the task of transforming how data is processed before they can begin leveraging high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence.

Vertiv specializes in critical infrastructure solutions and is helping government build the necessary power, cooling and service environments to support the massive computational workloads required by AI.

Federal demand for HPC infrastructure continues to grow apace, in conjunction with agencies’ appetite for enhanced operations and decision-making.

“High-performance computing represents the upper ranges of compute and energy density,” says Tony Evans, vice president of federal strategy and sales at Vertiv.

