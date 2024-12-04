Close

Dec 04 2024
Data Center

Vertiv’s High-Performance Computing Infrastructure Enables AI

GPUs demand more energy and generate more heat, which requires agencies to look beyond traditional power and cooling methods.
Nathan Eddy
by

Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

Agencies must ensure their IT infrastructure is up to the task of transforming how data is processed before they can begin leveraging high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence.

Vertiv specializes in critical infrastructure solutions and is helping government build the necessary power, cooling and service environments to support the massive computational workloads required by AI.

Federal demand for HPC infrastructure continues to grow apace, in conjunction with agencies’ appetite for enhanced operations and decision-making.

“High-performance computing represents the upper ranges of compute and energy density,” says Tony Evans, vice president of federal strategy and sales at Vertiv.

DISCOVER: Vertiv helps support your data centers through power and cooling solutions.

Photo courtesy of Vertiv

