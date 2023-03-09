Why Agencies Should Pay for Servers Like They Do for Cloud

Agencies continue to struggle with timely server replacements because they tend to treat them as capital expenditures rather than operating expenses, according to Mark D’Alessandro, senior director of data center sales for Dell Technologies.

Agencies already pay for cloud services via monthly plans or subscription fees. If they apply the same operational expenditure or consumption model to hardware purchases, they’ll free up money for other IT modernization projects and “stop the clock” on their technical debt, D’Alessandro says.

Modern servers support the computational requirements of a midsize organization’s entire application portfolio, but they still have a shelf life. A 2021 IDC white paper sponsored by Dell Technologies found that most IT leaders believe they can save money by delaying server replacements. The reality is that aging servers are expensive to maintain due to indirect costs, and they degrade overall infrastructure service quality.

“It’s probably a bigger challenge in the federal government than anywhere else,” D’Alessandro says. “A lot of that has to do with the fact they’re using a CAPEX model for hardware.”