How Much Progress Are Federal Agencies Making on Network Modernization?

In recent weeks, several large federal agencies have issued task orders under a governmentwide network modernization contract. However, there is growing concern that agencies are not making sufficient progress in transitioning their network assets to operate under the new contract in the face of looming deadlines.

The General Services Administration’s $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, or EIS, replaces the existing Networx contract and is designed to let agencies modernize their networks, especially via technologies such as software-defined networking and 5G.

Agencies had been required to transition away from the Networx contracting vehicle to EIS by spring 2020. However, in December 2018, the GSA extended the deadline to 2023 to give agencies more time to switch.

According to the GSA, by March 31, 2022, 90 percent of agencies’ telecom inventory must be off current contracts and moved to EIS, and 100 percent must be moved to EIS by Sept. 30, 2022. Current Networx, WITS and Local Service Agreement telecom contracts expire on May 31, 2023.

Despite the extensions, many agencies are not on track to meet the new deadlines. FedScoop reports that 50 agencies — including 12 of the 24 Chief Financial Officers Act agencies — had completed 50 percent of their transition to EIS, according to the GSA’s monthly EIS Transition Progress Tracking Report dashboard for August, the latest data available.

Allen Hill, who has been managing the transition for the GSA as the deputy assistant commissioner for category management in GSA’s Office of Information Technology Category, said recently that the network vendors working on the contract are “rightfully concerned” that some agencies won’t meet the 2022 deadlines.

The vendors, he told FedScoop in late September, “do not expect them to be able to make it in such a short period of time because we’re talking about years of network infrastructure out there” that must be moved to EIS contracts over the next year.