5 Questions to Ask About Software-Defined Networking

Software-defined networking provides flexibility and resiliency as well as support for surges in usage by teleworking federal employees. Here are five questions to ask about the technology:

1. What Is Software-Defined Networking?

SDN differs from traditional routing protocols designed to find the fastest, most efficient path through the network. Instead, SDN takes factors that are hard to define in normal network rout- ing protocols and simplifies them.

2. Can I Use SDN in My WAN?

SD-WAN can build more reliable, faster and cost-effective networks atop different WAN technologies. SD-WAN isn’t the type of SDN found in a data center, but it works with the same idea: increasing the intelligence of the control plane.