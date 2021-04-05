5 Questions to Ask About Software-Defined Networking

3. Are SDN and Network Function Virtualization the Same Thing?
No. SDN is all about redesigning data center networks. Network function virtualization is about moving middleware, such as firewalls and load balancers, into a virtualized environment without using specialized hardware. Virtualizing these functions can be simpler in an SDN data center, but they are independent concepts.
4. How Secure Is SDN?
SDN includes a real-time response capability and improves security functions, such as network visibility, machine learning and artificial intelligence, to detect attacks and recognize zero-trust architecture.
5. Where Does SDN Fit In?
The most advanced SDN products are designed for data centers and contain complex applications. When an application has three tiers and dozens of moving parts to securely connect, SDN can create optimized paths and security separations that are often hard to build manually.
