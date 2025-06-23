VMware Offers Public Cloud Benefits at Private Cloud Prices

Agencies looking to avoid being locked into an expensive, long-term public cloud contract with few immediate benefits would be wise to consider alternatives such as the VMware Cloud Foundation.

The integrated software platform — which combines compute, storage, networking and cloud management — offers the flexibility and scalability of public cloud without the associated price tag or compliance headaches.

Agencies modernizing their IT infrastructure are under pressure to meet mission goals while juggling spiraling cloud costs and evolving security requirements.

“You’re not only paying for the cost of the software running on top of the hardware, you’re also renting the hardware,” says Andrew Walker, principal field solution architect for VMware Solutions at CDW Government. “With VCF, you’re owning the server, the compute; all that stuff is on your premises. You’re just paying for the software layer that sits on top.”

DISCOVER: VMware’s solutions can help your agency enhance it’s cloud transformation.