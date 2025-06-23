Close

New AI Research From CDW

See how IT leaders are tackling AI opportunities and challenges.

Click Here to Read the Report
Jun 23 2025
Cloud

VMware Offers Public Cloud Benefits at Private Cloud Prices

The platform affords agencies agility and improved compliance through private infrastructure.
Nathan Eddy
by

Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

Agencies looking to avoid being locked into an expensive, long-term public cloud contract with few immediate benefits would be wise to consider alternatives such as the VMware Cloud Foundation.

The integrated software platform — which combines compute, storage, networking and cloud management — offers the flexibility and scalability of public cloud without the associated price tag or compliance headaches.

Agencies modernizing their IT infrastructure are under pressure to meet mission goals while juggling spiraling cloud costs and evolving security requirements.

“You’re not only paying for the cost of the software running on top of the hardware, you’re also renting the hardware,” says Andrew Walker, principal field solution architect for VMware Solutions at CDW Government. “With VCF, you’re owning the server, the compute; all that stuff is on your premises. You’re just paying for the software layer that sits on top.”

DISCOVER: VMware’s solutions can help your agency enhance it’s cloud transformation.

Log in or subscribe to keep reading — you'll also gain access to our full premium content library

Unlock My Premium Content
sankai/Getty images

More On

Related Articles