FedRAMP 20x Aims to Leverage Automation Like Never Before

The General Services Administration’s move to FedRAMP 20x should make it easier for agencies to monitor the compliance of cloud-based artificial intelligence systems in real time.

FedRAMP 20x is envisioned as a more agile cloud access management framework than the original Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which relies on a single snapshot in time when approving cloud services for agency use.

GSA announced FedRAMP 20x March 24 as a means to accelerate government cloud adoption, but enhancing the effectiveness of continuous monitoring to catch data integrity issues and evolving threats faster is important as AI becomes more prolific.

“FedRAMP is working with industry and other stakeholders to take a more cloud-native approach to authorization by using automation to make security and compliance faster and more efficient, leveraging industry-leading security standards and commercial frameworks,” says Chris DeRusha, director of global public sector compliance for Google Cloud.

