Federal Agencies Must Reduce Barriers to Adopting Cloud Innovations

“However, to take advantage of these benefits, their cloud strategies must reflect the rapid advances of technology as well as accelerating changes in business objectives and practices,” notes the report, titled “What’s Next in the Cloud?”

The government fully recognizes this need, so in July, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memorandum acknowledging that agencies must have flexibility to speed adoption of cloud services. In support of that goal, OMB tasked the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program overseeing cloud security assessments with more quickly clearing qualified solutions for government use.

OMB writes, “It is essential that FedRAMP establish an automated process for the intake, use, and reuse of security assessments and reviews. Automating the intake and processing of machine-readable security documentation, continuous monitoring data, and other relevant artifacts will reduce the burden on program participants and increase the speed of implementing cloud solutions in a timely manner.”

The government must capitalize on rapid feature developments from commercial cloud providers without establishing extra barriers for entry into the government marketplace, OMB notes.

