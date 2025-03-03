Close

Mar 03 2025
Cloud

Federal Agencies Must Reduce Barriers to Adopting Cloud Innovations

OMB says FedRAMP certifications should be faster, and today’s cloud environment supports that goal.
Ryan Petersen
by

Ryan Petersen has worked in publishing for more than two decades, most of it spent creating award-winning content and strategy for CDW’s family of tech magazine brands. As editor-in-chief, he works with his team to develop compelling and useful industry-focused stories to share with the technology world. Outside of work, Ryan enjoys spending time with his children, traveling, online gaming, and following Iowa Hawkeye sports and Cubs baseball.

CDW recently published a cloud computing proprietary research report, cautioning organizations to make wise investments in cloud to enable faster adoption of emerging technologies and to scale their use quickly.

“However, to take advantage of these benefits, their cloud strategies must reflect the rapid advances of technology as well as accelerating changes in business objectives and practices,” notes the report, titled “What’s Next in the Cloud?

The government fully recognizes this need, so in July, the Office of Management and Budget issued a memorandum acknowledging that agencies must have flexibility to speed adoption of cloud services. In support of that goal, OMB tasked the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program overseeing cloud security assessments with more quickly clearing qualified solutions for government use.

OMB writes, “It is essential that FedRAMP establish an automated process for the intake, use, and reuse of security assessments and reviews. Automating the intake and processing of machine-readable security documentation, continuous monitoring data, and other relevant artifacts will reduce the burden on program participants and increase the speed of implementing cloud solutions in a timely manner.”

The government must capitalize on rapid feature developments from commercial cloud providers without establishing extra barriers for entry into the government marketplace, OMB notes.

Agencies Must Consider Speedy Innovation

OMB Memorandum M-24-15 states that federal authorities have learned a lot about cybersecurity in the cloud in the past decade, and it must shift its strategies to make the most of that knowledge.

To defeat cyber adversaries, according to the OMB memorandum, agencies must be early adopters of “innovative new approaches.” This requires that FedRAMP assess the suitably of cloud solutions as quickly and directly as possible.

The CDW cloud computing proprietary research report acknowledges this reality across all industries, but government now has a rare opportunity to improve its cloud footing.

As the CDW cloud research report observes, cloud-native resources constitute a far greater percentage of readily available computing resources than they did a decade ago. It is this robust growth in the breadth and depth of resources that empowers innovative applications.

The government therefore should empower agencies to deploy qualified resources to address vital needs as soon as possible.

