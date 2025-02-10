Q&A: GAO CIO Beth Killoran Oversees Her Agency’s Cloud Migration

FEDTECH: What are GAO’s cloud priorities? What does the cloud landscape look like at the moment?
KILLORAN: We recently finished a new strategic plan for 2025-2027. We really didn’t start our cloud journey holistically in earnest until 2023. We began by migrating our email, and then we adopted Microsoft 365. We are now migrating the majority of our data and applications. In the last half of 2024, we migrated about 85% of our back-office applications, and now we are really moving into our data. We have an on-premises system that contains the bulk of our data. As you can imagine, we have a lot of data. Because we are a publishing organization, we have all of the data we’ve gathered for those publications, reports and testimony and then all of our specialized applications that support that ecosystem. We migrated about 40% of that, as of December. So far, we have migrated 38 servers from our portfolio and our data center, and we’ve decommissioned 28. Our goal for 2025 is to move 90% of our applications into the cloud, and we’re on target to do that. Once things are moved and migrated, we will talk about how we update the code. How do we better utilize capabilities that we have once we have moved? How do we stabilize the environment? How do we use common capabilities within the cloud?
FEDTECH: You mentioned Microsoft. Are you migrating to Azure? Is this part of a multicloud strategy?
KILLORAN: There is a multicloud strategy. Right now, the majority of our stuff is going into the Azure cloud, but we also have Amazon Web Services, and a lot of high-performance computing data analytics right now is on the AWS side.
We also are getting ready to pilot some of our AI capabilities on the AWS side, so we’re using AWS for those things where we need a little bit more capability to utilize for our Applied Research and Methods organization, which handles all of our analytics for our technology organization. We have a smaller AWS footprint, but we have the capacity to run data analytics. The majority of our employees are using Azure. Once we have our data migrated over, then we’re going to look at our overall portfolio to determine if we should rebalance. We will have lessons learned from being in Azure holistically for our day-to-day applications and then specializing in AWS for data analytics and our AI capabilities.