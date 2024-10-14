Review: Microsoft Windows 365 Government Provides an Instant and Reliable Desktop on Demand

The Same Windows Desktop Experience Anywhere
Windows 365 Government is a specialized branch of the Windows 365 platform served to authorized users through the Microsoft Cloud for Government. Federal, state, local and tribal agencies and their employees are eligible for access, as are many vetted government contractors. The platform provides a complete Windows desktop experience anywhere and can stream all of a user’s settings, applications and data.
Users can access Windows 365 Government through a hardware device with its own operating system, such as a laptop or tablet, or by using a virtualized cloud computer. Some operators can be authorized to use both hardware-and software-based systems with the platform, with all data and settings shared between instances so it’s always a seamless experience.
In my testing, moving from a virtualized environment to a physical one didn’t hinder the quality of my experience. All of the data I generated with email, Microsoft Word or other applications was instantly synced through the cloud and made available on every other authorized platform. Even my desktop wallpaper followed me wherever I went.