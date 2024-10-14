Review: Microsoft Windows 365 Government Provides an Instant and Reliable Desktop on Demand

Windows 365 Government Includes Endpoint Management

As one might expect from a platform designed for use in government, there is a lot of security built into Windows 365 Government. That includes the full integration of Microsoft Intune, which acts as an endpoint management platform that also helps to protect user identities. The platform is built to comply with numerous federal cybersecurity guidelines as well as key industry and global security standards.

Agencies that seek to streamline remote and telework operations while also improving both security and the user experience should look no further than Windows 365 Government. It’s extremely easy to use and administer, and it provides the tools that government needs to get work done from anywhere.

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Cloud-based virtualized content streaming platform

COVERED CONTENT: Streams entire Windows experience, including the desktop environment, all applications, settings and data

SUPPORTED STANDARDS: FedRAMP, FIPS 140-2, NIST 800-171, Section 508 and others

DISTRIBUTION: As a service

SOFTWARE TYPE: Single software license per user