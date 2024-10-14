Close

See How Your Peers Are Moving Forward in the Cloud

New research from CDW can help you build on your success and take the next step.

Click Here to Read the Report
Oct 14 2024
Software

Review: Microsoft Windows 365 Government Provides an Instant and Reliable Desktop on Demand

The cloud-based platform acts securely, carrying settings across instances for a uniform experience.
by

John Breeden II is an award-winning reviewer and public speaker with 20 years of experience covering technology.

Many agencies supported telework programs to some degree before the pandemic. As such, the transition to a high level of telework during the pandemic was not much of a challenge for them.

Now that the initial rush to implement more telework is complete, the emphasis is slowly shifting to improving the efficiency of remote work while also making it more secure. That is where Microsoft Windows 365 Government can make a difference.

Click the banner below to begin modernizing your agency's digital experience.

ft-digitalexperience-animated-2024-desktop ft-digitalexperience-animated-2024-mobile

 

The Same Windows Desktop Experience Anywhere

Windows 365 Government is a specialized branch of the Windows 365 platform served to authorized users through the Microsoft Cloud for Government. Federal, state, local and tribal agencies and their employees are eligible for access, as are many vetted government contractors. The platform provides a complete Windows desktop experience anywhere and can stream all of a user’s settings, applications and data.

Users can access Windows 365 Government through a hardware device with its own operating system, such as a laptop or tablet, or by using a virtualized cloud computer. Some operators can be authorized to use both hardware-and software-based systems with the platform, with all data and settings shared between instances so it’s always a seamless experience.

LEARN MORE: Windows 10 deployments should inform the move to Windows 11.

In my testing, moving from a virtualized environment to a physical one didn’t hinder the quality of my experience. All of the data I generated with email, Microsoft Word or other applications was instantly synced through the cloud and made available on every other authorized platform. Even my desktop wallpaper followed me wherever I went.

Windows 11

 

Windows 365 Government Includes Endpoint Management

As one might expect from a platform designed for use in government, there is a lot of security built into Windows 365 Government. That includes the full integration of Microsoft Intune, which acts as an endpoint management platform that also helps to protect user identities. The platform is built to comply with numerous federal cybersecurity guidelines as well as key industry and global security standards.

Agencies that seek to streamline remote and telework operations while also improving both security and the user experience should look no further than Windows 365 Government. It’s extremely easy to use and administer, and it provides the tools that government needs to get work done from anywhere.

SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT TYPE: Cloud-based virtualized content streaming platform
COVERED CONTENT: Streams entire Windows experience, including the desktop environment, all applications, settings and data
SUPPORTED STANDARDS: FedRAMP, FIPS 140-2, NIST 800-171, Section 508 and others
DISTRIBUTION: As a service
SOFTWARE TYPE: Single software license per user

Windows 365 Government Meets Security Standards

The federal government spends a lot of time working on cybersecurity standards, requiring that any product used by its agencies follows its rules and guidelines. Perhaps the most important standard that Microsoft Windows 365 Government meets is the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. FedRAMP certification is so important at the federal level that the Office of Management and Budget now requires all executive agencies to use the standard to validate the security of their cloud services.

But Windows 365 Government does not stop there. It also complies with the Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2, a benchmark for how encrypted information is handled.

UP NEXT: Commercial Solutions for Classified gives agencies flexible security options.

The list of standards goes on: For agencies, an important guideline that 365 Government adheres to is NIST Special Publication 800-171, which regulates controlled but unclassified information in nonfederal information systems and organizations. Basically, it sets the standard for information that is not classified but is still sensitive and needs protection. That standard encompasses most of the information federal government agencies generate.

In terms of general protections, Windows 365 Government also complies with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, the protections surrounding IRS Publication 1075, the Criminal Justice Information Services security policy, the Department of Defense Impact Level 2 and Impact Level 5 standards, and the Committee on National Security Systems Instruction Number 1253 guidelines.

It also complies with Section 508 requirements, meaning that it has been designed to be easier for people with disabilities to use. And within government and the private sector, there are dozens of other certifications that it meets, making Windows 365 Government one of the most compliant platforms on the market today in terms of cybersecurity regulations.

More On

Related Articles