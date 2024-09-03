Different Hypervisors for Agencies’ Varied Missions

Hypervisors Work Through Abstraction
A hypervisor is software that allows agencies to run multiple operating systems on a single computer. These virtual machines, as the systems are known, have all the resources of a physical server including memory, storage and processing power, but unlike their physical counterparts, can only access those resources indirectly.
The magic happens through a process that computer scientists call “abstraction:” Specialized programming enables the hypervisor to serve as a resource-allocating intermediary between the VMs and the underlying computer.
“From an end-user’s perspective VMs are like any other computer,” says Himanshu Singh, head of product marketing, compute and AI in the VMware Cloud Foundation division of Broadcom. “You don’t notice the abstraction layer; you just know that everything works.”
Understanding the Differences Between Hypervisor Types
All hypervisors can be categorized into one of two types. Type 1 hypervisors, or bare metal, run directly on the physical computer’s hardware, while those that are classified as Type 2, or hosted, are installed on the underlying machine’s operating system.
“Think of a Type 1 hypervisor almost like a light OS,” Singh says. “It leverages the physical resources from the hardware and makes them available to applications” on any number of virtual machines.
Organizations commonly use Type 1 hypervisors in their data centers and for running cloud-based applications, Singh says. They do so because the technology facilitates efficient allocation of compute resources, “but also because hypervisors are highly secure; they’re not susceptible to the attacks we frequently see on operating systems.”