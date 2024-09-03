Close

Learn from Your Peers

What can you glean about security from other IT pros? Check out new CDW research and insight from our experts.
Click to See the Report
Sep 03 2024
Software

Different Hypervisors for Agencies’ Varied Missions

Federal IT officials need to familiarize themselves with both types of hypervisors and their uses.
Chris Hayhurst
by

Chris Hayhurst is a contributor to the CDW family of technology magazines.

Different agencies have different hypervisor needs as they work to manage IT resources more efficiently by using virtual representations of physical machines such as storage, networks and services.

Some agencies want to enable remote access of files and applications, while others are more concerned with disaster recovery or data center optimization.

IT experts understand that hypervisors are essential to modern IT infrastructure, despite the technology’s age (the concept of virtualization traces its origins to the mainframe era, more than 50 years ago). Differentiating among the types of hypervisors is key to knowing which will support an agency’s particular mission.

Click the banner below to learn more about continuous app modernization.

x-appmodernization-animated-2024-clickhere-desktop2 x-appmodernization-animated-2024-clickhere-mobile2

 

Hypervisors Work Through Abstraction

A hypervisor is software that allows agencies to run multiple operating systems on a single computer. These virtual machines, as the systems are known, have all the resources of a physical server including memory, storage and processing power, but unlike their physical counterparts, can only access those resources indirectly.

The magic happens through a process that computer scientists call “abstraction:” Specialized programming enables the hypervisor to serve as a resource-allocating intermediary between the VMs and the underlying computer.

“From an end-user’s perspective VMs are like any other computer,” says Himanshu Singh, head of product marketing, compute and AI in the VMware Cloud Foundation division of Broadcom. “You don’t notice the abstraction layer; you just know that everything works.”

Understanding the Differences Between Hypervisor Types

All hypervisors can be categorized into one of two types. Type 1 hypervisors, or bare metal, run directly on the physical computer’s hardware, while those that are classified as Type 2, or hosted, are installed on the underlying machine’s operating system.

“Think of a Type 1 hypervisor almost like a light OS,” Singh says. “It leverages the physical resources from the hardware and makes them available to applications” on any number of virtual machines.

Organizations commonly use Type 1 hypervisors in their data centers and for running cloud-based applications, Singh says. They do so because the technology facilitates efficient allocation of compute resources, “but also because hypervisors are highly secure; they’re not susceptible to the attacks we frequently see on operating systems.”

Himanshu Singh
You get the core hypervisor layer, but it also includes ops-management and machine learning-based analytics capabilities.”

Himanshu Singh Head of Product Marketing, Compute and AI; VMware Cloud Foundation; Broadcom

Type 2 hypervisors differ from Type 1s in that they run as an app within the underlying computer’s existing OS. The technology allows users to create “guest” VMs that have access to the host operating system’s resources.

Developers tend to be the biggest users of Type 2 hypervisors, says Brent Ellis, senior analyst at Forrester. Sometimes they turn to the technology to test a particular app within a particular OS, “but it can also allow you to run certain programs that otherwise may not work on your computer,” Ellis says.

Ellis personally uses a Type 2 hypervisor called Parallels to run Windows on his Mac, for example. And in a previous job in IT support, he’d often turn to the same technology for clients who’d bought new devices that weren’t readily compatible with important business applications, he says.

Which Hypervisor Is Right for an Agency?

While developers and engineers leverage Type 2 hypervisors to easily access alternate operating systems, the majority of agencies use the bare-metal versions both for the robust security they provide and to improve resource utilization.

Agencies with small IT teams, for example, will turn to Type 1 hypervisors to stretch limited IT budgets. “It’s often about improving ROI,” Singh says. “You can save a lot on hardware costs by breaking up one physical machine into multiple VMs.”

Creating VMs can also help agencies improve usage of the servers they have. When organizations rely solely on physical machines, server capacity is typically underutilized, so the infrastructure can handle unexpected spikes in load. That’s not necessary with a hypervisor “because you can instantly shift resources to the VM that’s experiencing the load and automatically balance out utilization,” Ellis says.

DISCOVER: Cluster computing helps agencies improve availability and security.

Better portability is another advantage of hypervisors, as the tech enables near-instantaneous failover in the event of an outage. That’s because in a virtual machine, the OS and applications are packaged together.

“If you have a problem with your physical server, all you have to do is copy the virtual hard drive and configuration file to another VM and press a button to turn it on,” Ellis says.

The Top Hypervisor Solutions for Agencies to Consider

Among the most popular Type 1 hypervisors are VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV and the open-source virtualization software available through the Xen Project community. Top Type 2s include Oracle VM VirtualBox, VMware Workstation and Parallels Desktop.

Many agencies implement hypervisors as part of their deployment of an enterprise virtualization platform. For example, VMware’s vSphere relies on virtualization to shift data center workloads into the cloud.

UP NEXT: CDW’s Strategic Application Modernization Assessment helps agencies update quickly.

“You get the core hypervisor layer, but it also includes ops management and machine learning-based analytics capabilities,” Singh says, adding that the tools available in such platforms are meant to help IT administrators get the most out of their existing infrastructure.

“[Organizations] want to know that they’re managing their capacity to the max for the best possible return on their hardware investment,” Singh says. For agencies focused on digital transformation and app modernization, “a hypervisor solution can streamline the process.”

Why IT Administrators Should Embrace Hypervisors

  • Consolidate resources: multiple VMs on a single physical server
  • Simplify management: centralized view of VMs and apps
  • Improve security: granular control of network settings for individual VMs
  • Cyber resilience: speed up disaster recovery and bolster business continuity
Visual Generation/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles