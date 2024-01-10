Automation Is Helping Government Cut Costs

Agencies want to know they’re getting maximum returns on their digital initiatives because IT spending represents a major portion of their budgets.

Technology helps agencies save money in addition to boosting efficiencies these days.

Strategic investments help agencies maximize their productivity when funding is readily available, and when it’s not, optimized spending can mean the difference between mission success and failure.

“The key here is value-based budgeting,” says James Watczak, a finance and technology business consultant with CDW. “Transparency involving costs, business impacts and usage is needed so IT budgets can be allocated to generate the greatest return.”

According to a 2023 report from Snow Software, a third of IT leaders surveyed stated that reducing IT costs was among their top IT priorities. Further, 26 percent cited delivering digital transformation and adopting new technologies to improve day-to-day operations among their priorities.

As agencies explore these investments, many are looking for ways to implement automated solutions. These tools can help agencies optimize their costs by speeding development, improving accuracy and reducing the burden on IT workers.

How Automation Improves Agility and Reduces Complexity

Agencies have numerous ways to improve their cost optimization efforts. Automated solutions offer powerful tools to drive these initiatives. For example, automated tools can enable IT teams to orchestrate workloads across an agency’s cloud environment, more efficiently allocating resources. Automating these processes reduces the manual effort involved in provisioning and managing complex cloud and hybrid IT environments.

One key benefit many agencies pursue as they explore automated solutions is enhanced business agility. For example, by moving workloads to and from the cloud automatically, an agency can deliver services more quickly to customers.

