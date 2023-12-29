Agencies Find Platform Engineering the ‘Natural Evolution’ of DevOps

What Is DevOps and What Challenges Do Agencies Face with It?
Agencies that implemented DevOps processes in recent years used cloud-native tools to improve the speed and accuracy of their development processes. By aligning development and operations teams more closely, DevOps enables testing earlier in the process, which allows agencies to identify issues and correct them more quickly. This enables shorter development times and reduces the number of errors in software.
However, these changes also increase the complexity of development environments, which can hamper teams from achieving their software objectives. In fact, a 2023 survey found that 96 percent of engineering and software development professionals said they spend most of their time resolving low-level issues. This complexity issue particularly affects agencies that may have less mature development capabilities.
Many agencies also face issues regarding their DevOps teams. Finding skilled professionals is a challenge, as is retaining them in a competitive environment. Agencies should address these issues by making sure teams have all the support they need and delivering a satisfying developer experience. The level of automation enabled by platform engineering can help agencies achieve these objectives, but they must understand what they’re undertaking.
“When we talk about moving DevOps to platform engineering, this is a big change,” Wylie says.