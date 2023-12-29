Agencies Find Platform Engineering the ‘Natural Evolution’ of DevOps

The advent of DevOps processes created an entirely new paradigm for application development by integrating the work of software developers and IT operations professionals.

While the merger greatly improved the speed and quality of the software development life cycle, DevOps is not without its challenges.

Agencies run into some common obstacles that slow down development and frustrate developers, as they begin to deploy this approach. As a result, government is starting to adopt platform engineering, which implements a higher degree of automation to help teams reach their development goals more quickly and effectively.

“Platform engineering is the natural evolution of DevOps,” says Neil Wylie, a chief architect with CDW. “Platform engineering is about combining the right tools with the right qualities into a tool chain to facilitate the needs of the company.”

Agencies looking to address their challenges with DevOps need to understand what platform engineering is and how it enables an evolution in software development processes.

