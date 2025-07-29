Q&A: The Military and VA Combined Multiple EHR Systems into One Cloud-Based Program

Today, in a healthcare facility in North Chicago, Ill., a clinician is making decisions about the treatment she’ll provide to a U.S. military veteran. A year or two ago, she would have had to navigate between multiple electronic health record systems and paperwork her patient had on file, but now she has to click on only one EHR to access the patient’s entire clinical history, allowing her to make the best healthcare decisions.

The technology responsible for that progress: the Federal Electronic Health Record system. Developed jointly by the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) Office, the software is now used by more than 200,000 clinicians in healthcare facilities across the world.

To learn more about the Federal EHR’s ongoing deployment, FedTech met with three leaders behind the effort: Dr. Neil Evans, acting program executive director of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office; Dr. Yvette Weber, program executive officer for Defense Healthcare Management Systems; and Bill Tinston, FEHRM director.

