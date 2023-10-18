Pandemic-Tested Telehealth Technology Expands into Mainstream Care

Army’s BRAVE Program Takes Telehealth Around the World

The Army Virtual Medical Center, operated by the Defense Health Agency and headquartered at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, was started in 2018 to stand up military telehealth solutions around the world.

Then, when demand spiked in 2020, the center was bombarded with requests to train military clinicians who wanted to rapidly implement new equipment and practices.

Last November, the center launched the Behavioral-Health Resources and Virtual Experience (BRAVE) program, aimed at connecting behavioral health service providers with active-duty service members across the globe.

“We try to find the sites that are most in need of help, places that lack those providers,” says Lt. Col. Gary Legault, a surgeon and director of the Virtual Medical Center. “It’s extremely important that we have this help available, that there's somebody service members can reach out to and talk to. Hopefully, we can catch people before they reach a breaking point or crisis.”

For security and compliance reasons, service members stationed outside the U.S. must still visit clinics to use telehealth solutions. To support them, the Virtual Medical Center has invested in telehealth carts equipped with Cisco Webex stations featuring a 23-inch display.

The Virtual Medical Center has also incorporated remote patient monitoring in its telehealth offerings, illustrating how telehealth continues to evolve.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we sent patients home with these remote monitoring kits, and that helped save space in the hospital,” Legault says.

“We’ve ended the program now that our capacity is less strained, but we’re looking at other plans for remote patient monitoring as we go forward. There are so many possibilities.”