Q&A: The VA Is Focused on Its Telehealth Experience Beyond the Pandemic

The Department of Veterans Affairs already had much of its telehealth infrastructure in place before the COVID-19 outbreak, which ensured its success scaling those services during the pandemic, says Dr. Kevin Galpin.

As executive director of telehealth services within the VA’s Office of Connected Care, Galpin says the department’s “ambitious” 2018 plan for its standard video application, VA Video Connect, saw 65 percent of its primary care and mental health providers conduct at least one video visit with a patient ahead of the public health emergency.

The VA also had a “mature” Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth program in place for several decades, a TeleCritical Care program caring for the most vulnerable veterans in intensive care units, training efforts and a quality assurance program, he adds.

By 2020, the department shifted focus to improving the experience of care for veterans and provided 27.9 million telehealth episodes of care in the past three years. Veterans from every demographic are asked about their preferred form of care after video visits, and video from home is by far the preferred choice. That is why the VA is doubling down on telehealth even after the federal public health emergency declaration ends on May 11, Galpin says.