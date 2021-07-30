30 Federal IT Influencers Worth a Follow in 2021

2021 has proved to be a heady year already for the federal IT community, with the fallout from the SolarWinds cyberattack and the Biden administration’s executive order on cybersecurity dominating a large chunk of the conversation.

Obviously, there is also a new administration in Washington, bringing with it a new set of priorities when it comes to IT modernization and security, as well as a new set of key players in the world of government technology. That includes a new federal CIO, Clare Martorana, as well as fresh faces on the Federal CIO Council and in the White House.

While cybersecurity is top of mind, so are the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has restructured the federal government’s approach to how agencies achieve their missions and how federal work gets done. Increasingly, agencies are being allowed to embrace hybrid work arrangements, much more so than before the pandemic.

With all of that as backdrop, we have revised our “influencer list” of bloggers, Twitter personalities, podcasts, LinkedIn professionals and those who use their social channels to influence the conversation.

We hope these 30 federal IT influencers, listed in alphabetical order by first name, will be your guiding stars for insights and opinions on the latest in government technology