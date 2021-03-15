Cybersecurity Officials Call for Network Visibility, Software Assurance After Russian Hack

Even as the federal government confronts a newly disclosed cybersecurity breach reportedly from a Chinese-backed hacking group, it is still sorting through an earlier breach suspected to have come from Russia.

Top government cybersecurity officials are continuing to assess the fallout from the Russian breach, widely known as the SolarWinds breach, since a malicious update to the company’s Orion software was used as a vector for the attack. The investigation extends beyond that avenue, however, because about 30 percent of the private sector and government victims linked to the attack were not using SolarWinds software, Brandon Wales, the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told The Wall Street Journal.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, said in February that nine federal agencies and about 100 private sector companies were compromised in the attack, although about 18,000 entities had downloaded malicious software through the Orion updates, as MeriTalk reports.

It will take the U.S. government a year to 18 months to fully recover from the Russian attack, Wales tells MIT Technology Review.

“I wouldn’t call this simple,” Wales says. “There are two phases for response to this incident. There is the short-term remediation effort, where we look to remove the adversary from the network, shutting down accounts they control, and shutting down entry points the adversary used to access networks. But given the amount of time they were inside these networks — months — strategic recovery will take time.”

Both Neuberger and Wales have said the government needs to fortify its cybersecurity defenses. That includes increasing network visibility and improving software assurance.