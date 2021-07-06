As Agencies Plan for a Future of Hybrid Work, They Need to Assess Long-Term Tech Needs

On June 10, the Biden administration laid out its key principles for the future of federal work as the coronavirus pandemic continues and eventually recedes. In a lengthy memo from the Office of Management and Budget, Office of Personnel Management and General Services Administration, the agencies made plain that federal work probably isn’t going to look like it did pre-pandemic.

Indeed, what comes through in the 20-page memo is that hybrid work setups and more use of telework capabilities are going to be allowed on an expanded basis, and flexibility will be key. Agencies have until July 19 to submit their final phased plans for reentry and post-reentry.

The memo states that the government’s official operating status remains “open with maximum telework flexibilities to all current telework eligible employees, pursuant to direction from agency heads.”

What Will the Future of Federal Government Work Look Like?

As a result of stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic, the federal government quickly went from 3 percent of employees teleworking every day to 59 percent at the height of the pandemic, according to the 2020 OPM Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.

OMB, OPM and GSA say in the memo that they expect hybrid work setups to be supported by many agencies.

“Many federal employees will remain primarily or fully onsite or return primarily to onsite work due to the nature of their work, such as delivery of onsite services, support activities in the field, or work with classified information or national-security topics,” the memo states.

At the same time, because of lessons learned across government about “the efficiencies achieved by flexible schedules and telework in many situations, when supported or sought by employees, and when consistent with the agency’s mission,” agencies should consider alternative approaches, the memo notes.

Those include an “increased use of flexible, alternative work schedules, as compared to prior to the pandemic,” as well as “opportunities for such employees, if eligible for telework, to do occasional situational telework, such as for training or administrative duties, on an increased basis as compared to prior to and during the pandemic.”