Videoconferencing Is Critical for Federal Engagement and Teamwork

Employees are able to share documents and call each other through Teams for a quick chat. The system also shows who’s online and available. With some employees and managers working remotely two or more days a week, this has helped agency members keep in touch, says Abney.

“Being able to collaborate through Teams has made fieldwork easier, in addition to having meetings,” he says. “Teams has been a big benefit to the agency, allowing us to collaborate with our regions, customers and everyone else more efficiently.”

Boosting Hardware Compatibility with Conference Rooms

The hardware available to support Cisco Webex for Government, along with the Webex videoconferencing software, was a point of interest for the Farm Credit Administration when it implemented the technology in 2020.

“It’s a streamlined equipment solution that we could put in each conference room that is able to connect with our laptops and iPhones,” says Ricardo Matos, network team supervisor in FCA’s Office of Information Technology. “It was much more flexible when we were looking at the options.”

DISCOVER: Citizens stay in touch with agencies via teleconferencing.

The agency outfitted approximately 20 of its conference rooms with equipment from the provider, including microphones and cameras that provide 1080p resolution if a call occurs on FCA’s network, and 720p resolution if internet connectivity is involved, says Deputy CIO Gerald Versace.

“This flexibility in video resolution and bandwidth requirements allowed users with varying internet performance to connect to virtual meetings,” Versace says. “This was especially useful during the pandemic because it allowed us to have more connectivity with folks who might not be in major cities or might be out on a farm, for example.”

To safely use the Webex system — which received FedRAMP certification in 2016 — FCA employs security methods such as transport layer security connections, multifactor authentication and privilege-based access control. Passwords are required for meetings.