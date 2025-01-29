WEST 2025: Why the Marines Are Rethinking What ‘Network’ Means

The Marine Corps seeks a true data-centric approach to cybersecurity as it moves with the rest of the Department of Defense toward a unified network.

This means protection around any single piece of data would adhere to the network’s security principles, independent of the platform or application stack on which that piece of data resides.

DOD’s unified network is a modernization initiative intended to consolidate and integrate its disparate networks to allow for seamless data exchange. But adhering to that network’s security controls outside a centralized enterprise environment with good connectivity is hard to do.

“Cloud platforms do that well,” said Keegan Mills, engineering IT and cyber technology lead at Marine Corps Systems Command, during an WEST 2025 panel on Tuesday. “It doesn’t work so well in the most distributed environments, when that data can exist in multiple places.”

